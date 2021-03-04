Trade ideas thread - European session 4 March 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









All eyes today will be on Fed chair Powell's speech and the big question is, will he be firm in voicing what the central bank's stance really is in this whole rising yields ordeal?





The Fed may be comfortable with letting yields go higher but what happens if that risks causing dislocations in other areas of the market?





There's a piece by ZeroHedge here that points out how this is starting to affect the repo market and we all know how much the Fed dislikes such operations from being disturbed as was the case back in September 2019.





Not only that, with Treasuries so heavily shorted, is a one-way market - in what is supposedly one of the most liquid instruments in the world - considered a healthy development?





There's a lot riding on Powell today and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out ahead of the weekend. Also, not to forget it is also OPEC decision day.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





The dollar is in a mixed spot ahead of European morning trade as commodity currencies bounce back after a softer open, amid some relative calm in Treasuries for now.