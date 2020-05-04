Trade ideas thread - European session 4 May 2020





Meanwhile, US futures are down by nearly 1% on the day as US and China tensions ramp up amid the blame game on the coronavirus origin.





The market appears to be having second doubts about the risk rally now, and the big question is will this be the start of a second major drop in the equities space?





Japanese markets are closed and will only be back on Thursday, but Asian stocks are also under pressure with the Hang Seng down 3.8%.