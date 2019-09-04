Trade ideas thread - European session 4 September 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US futures are up by about 0.8% while yields are more upbeat across the curve as well, helping to pin the yen lower as we begin the session.





Meanwhile, the pound is staying perky as rebel/opposition lawmakers get their wish while Boris Johnson's election bid later today appears to be dead-on-arrival. I reckon this may be yet another day where the pound can find some near-term reprieve before complications start weighing over the coming days.





Looking at the overall risk picture, it is hard to believe how markets (equities in particular) have made a complete U-turn from yesterday's trading. If anything else, I'd be watching the dip in gold here to look for further long opportunities in the big picture - key hourly moving averages closer to $1,531 an area to watch potentially.





Other than that, I reckon markets will be keenly eyeing how hopeful/optimistic the pound will be in the coming 24 hours. Just because Johnson looks destined to fail in calling for an election doesn't mean no-deal Brexit risks are completely off the table yet.





As such, if gains stretch too far, I reckon the more rewarding trade would still be to look for shorts given how messy the UK political scene is.





What are your views on the market right now?














