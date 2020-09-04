Trade ideas thread - European session 4 September 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Changes are minimal as currencies are keeping in a tighter range for the most part.





The key risk event in the market is of course the US jobs report later but the market may be more interested to figure out if the 'correction' in stocks have further to run.





One can argue that the VIX has been warning about this for days but on the flip side, a 'correction' such as the one yesterday can be said to be "healthy" in the big picture.





The North American session later is where all the action is going to be at, more so considering that it will be a long weekend in the US.



The North American session later is where all the action is going to be at, more so considering that it will be a long weekend in the US.















It is setting up to be pretty much a pre-NFP lull kind of session in European morning trade, with major currencies looking disinterested so far to start the day.