Trade ideas thread - European session 5 August 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





For now though, that needs some backing from the data to reaffirm "substantial further progress" and none bigger than tomorrow's jobs report.





The ADP report disappointed yesterday but as we have come to know over the many months now, that has never been a good indicator of what the NFP figure will be.





10-year Treasury yields are steady and still sitting below 1.20% so that isn't hinting at much firm direction for the time being after Monday's sharp decline.





Elsewhere, equities were more mixed yesterday with US stocks also seeing a bit of a messy performance as tech led the way while the Dow lagged. US futures are a touch higher on the day though as the push and pull this week continues.





In the commodities space, oil dipped further towards $68 and that sets up a potentially good opportunity to add to longs closer towards the 100-day moving average @ $67.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





It looks like we're going to have to settle into a pre-NFP lull as the market look towards the key risk event tomorrow. Dollar pairs caught a decent bid yesterday on the back of Fed vice chair Clarida's remarks, which showed some openness to quicker normalisation.