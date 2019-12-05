Trade ideas thread - European session 5 December 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Meanwhile, the likes of the pound and the loonie are staying underpinned in their own respective rights with the aussie keeping weaker after poor data once again today.





There are a lot of smaller themes at play in the currencies market right now and that makes for some decent opportunities to chase. But as is ever the case, the larger theme of US-China trade remains something to keep an eye on - especially as we near 15 December.





Kiwi outperformance has been one to watch in the past week but with NZD/USD and NZD/JPY both challenging their 200-day moving averages now, it may perhaps limit gains after a good run higher. Although, with AUD/NZD staying pressured below 1.05, it may yet keep the kiwi train going upon a break of those levels highlighted.





The pound will also be one to watch in the next week given that we're moving closer to the 12 December election. But I reckon unless traders start pricing in a Tory majority victory - cable around 1.32 to 1.34 - then it's all about catching the election move next.





Otherwise, keep an eye on oil and the loonie over the next two days too as we wait on what happens at the OPEC+ meetings in Vienna.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session. It's been a bit of a mixed start to the day with risk still trying to find its footing as the kiwi continues in search of a further run higher as well.