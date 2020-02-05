Trade ideas thread - European session 5 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





After the risk rally yesterday, the overall mood is a bit more tepid today with bond yields a tad softer while US futures are down by 0.2%. Asian equities are keeping higher for the most part but we are seeing gains trimmed a little bit towards the closing stages.





In the major currencies space, not much is happening with USD/JPY a little softer under 109.50 while cable is keeping just above 1.3000 after the choppy session yesterday.





The aussie and kiwi are also little changed with AUD/USD still trapped between the key hourly moving averages while NZD/USD is trapped between the key daily moving averages.





There's still plenty to play for as we continue to try and get a grip on the risk situation and assess the full-scale impact of the coronavirus outbreak situation and what it means for the global economy and markets in general.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. It's been a much calmer start to the day as we are seeing more steady tones in the market ahead of European morning trade.