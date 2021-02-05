Trade ideas thread - European session 5 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









That being said, sometimes the market story is just as simple as following what the charts are saying and overcomplicating things only serves as a distraction.





EUR/USD is keeping a break below 1.2000 and is looking to push below key support @ 1.1967-76 (50.0 retracement level and 100-day moving average).





USD/JPY is keeping a break above 105.00 but is running into some resistance from its 200-day moving average currently @ 105.58.





The pound is keeping more resilient post-BOE as cable flirts with 1.3700 once again, helped by a shove lower in EUR/GBP below 0.8800 and potentially targeting 0.8671-82.





Meanwhile, gold breaking below $1,800 is an ominous sign as sellers start to eye the November low @ $1,764.80 while silver is bouncing off some support @ $26.00 but sellers continue to keep near-term control as price holds below both key hourly moving averages.





Elsewhere, US equities kept with a record close but it is a Friday and we have seen rounds of profit-taking on the final day in the past few weeks. Will that be the case again?



Regardless, stocks remain undeterred for the most part as the buy-the-dip strategy continues to be what works the best. I mean, why change something that's not broken?





Major currencies are keeping little changed so far on the day as the dollar strength this week pauses for a slight breather in anticipation of the non-farm payrolls report.