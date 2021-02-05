Trade ideas thread - European session 5 February 2021
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsMajor currencies are keeping little changed so far on the day as the dollar strength this week pauses for a slight breather in anticipation of the non-farm payrolls report.
That being said, sometimes the market story is just as simple as following what the charts are saying and overcomplicating things only serves as a distraction.
EUR/USD is keeping a break below 1.2000 and is looking to push below key support @ 1.1967-76 (50.0 retracement level and 100-day moving average).
USD/JPY is keeping a break above 105.00 but is running into some resistance from its 200-day moving average currently @ 105.58.
The pound is keeping more resilient post-BOE as cable flirts with 1.3700 once again, helped by a shove lower in EUR/GBP below 0.8800 and potentially targeting 0.8671-82.
Meanwhile, gold breaking below $1,800 is an ominous sign as sellers start to eye the November low @ $1,764.80 while silver is bouncing off some support @ $26.00 but sellers continue to keep near-term control as price holds below both key hourly moving averages.
Elsewhere, US equities kept with a record close but it is a Friday and we have seen rounds of profit-taking on the final day in the past few weeks. Will that be the case again?
Regardless, stocks remain undeterred for the most part as the buy-the-dip strategy continues to be what works the best. I mean, why change something that's not broken?
