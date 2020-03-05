Trade ideas thread - European session 5 March 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US stocks surged higher while Treasury yields recovered some ground but both are keeping a little lower today with the latter seeing 10-year yields closing back in on 1%.





That is putting keeping USD/JPY lower at 107.30 with nothing much else happening so far. The market is still largely digesting virus headlines and how other central banks are going to respond to the Fed cut two days ago.





Then, there's also the debate on how effective monetary policy will be if the current situation keeps up or becomes worse over the coming weeks/months.





I would still wager on gold to outperform in the medium-term so long as virus fears continue to play out and central banks will feel compelled to respond - especially since the Fed already has, so they almost certainly will.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session. It's been a bit of a quieter start in the currencies space with only the yen showing some signs of life amid some mild retracement after overnight moves.