Trade ideas thread - European session 5 May 2020

See here for global coronavirus case data The RBA was a relative non-event as expected, leaving the aussie little changed as the currency continues to trade slightly higher on the day alongside the kiwi.





US futures are up by ~0.9% so that is helping with sentiment ahead of European trading.





Meanwhile, the dollar is a tad bit softer amid narrow ranges with the euro also looking tepid ahead of the German court ruling on the legality of the ECB's QE program.





The market still appears to be caught between two minds for now, as the battle between coronavirus/economic worries and central bank/government stimulus weighs.





It's going to be an interesting week to see how this all plays out but for now, the latter seems to be inching ahead after a slow start in the early stages yesterday.





But it doesn't take a lot for things to change course, so there's that to be mindful about.





Risk is keeping in a slightly better spot to start the day, after US stocks having turned around a mostly softer session in overnight trading to end with gains. The Nasdaq even climbed by more than 1% as investors brushed aside recent virus/economic worries.