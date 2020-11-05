Trade ideas thread - European session 5 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





There may be legal challenges to follow with Trump already taking such action since overnight trading and that may create more complications and uncertainty. I doubt that those challenges will succeed but we'll see how things play out with the result first.









The dollar is trading more mixed on the day so far with the pound pressured into the BOE decision. There is some talk of negative rates earlier but that is unlikely to happen at this meeting though we should see more QE and a more dovish BOE to follow.





Elsewhere, the market is sending some mixed signals with stocks rallying strongly as the election starts to approach its end-game but bonds are also surging on the narrative that massive stimulus spending isn't going to come.







In my view, eventually FX will have to pick a side to follow so we'll see once the election dust settles. What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.









With USturning out to be USinstead, the market is still largely trying to digest the potential implications as we wait on the official result.