Trade ideas thread - European session 5 November 2021

I don't see the jobs report as being a game changer whatsoever but any misses/issues that can be scrutinised will be ones the market may take offense especially with bond traders still figuring themselves out over the past few days post-FOMC.





It's all about establishing how soon/late the Fed may look to raise rates and economic data is paramount in laying out that narrative.





Elsewhere, the latest retreat in oil may not be done just yet but I am still in the buy-on-dips camp for oil for the time being.





All in all, this is a healthy correction and I see a push back towards $76 (38.2 retracement level of August to October swing higher) and perhaps even one towards the 100-day moving average @ $73.50 as opportunities to add to longs.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





The dollar is in the driver's seat as we look to the US non-farm payrolls later today and that should keep up in European morning trade - or at least the inaction should see sentiment stay that way for the time being.