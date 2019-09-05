Trade ideas thread - European session 5 September 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Major currencies are also in a more risk-on mood as the pound eases back a little after solid gains over the past two days on hopes that a no-deal Brexit can be averted.





In my view, there's only so much optimism these "phone calls" can give to markets and once again I'd be looking to fade the moves here via gold and potentially via the aussie - depending on how the latest potential price breakout plays out.





But keep the focus ahead of US non-farm payrolls tomorrow and Fed chair Powell's speech may be the more important risk event as we look to end the week. I reckon the market optimism here will continue to reign throughout the day so for those looking to fade the moves, I reckon there's scope to wait for better opportunities.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the European morning session. Markets are more cheerful to start the day amid renewed optimism from US-China trade talks (phone calls again, eh?) with equities surging and bonds slumping.