Trade ideas thread - European session 6 April 2020

The shift in the virus curve and global developments is encouraging, but any return to normalcy remains a long, long distance away.





If Wuhan is any guide, it could take two to three more weeks of intensive lockdown measures before we start to see any significant easing in restrictive measures just before June.





During the interim, economic activity globally will stay subdued and that is if there is no risk of a secondary outbreak in places which are showing improvements lately.





And even after, predicting the change of consumer behaviour is going to be key. Getting businesses to start running again is one thing, but amid safety and financial pressures I would argue that consumer demand/spending will drop significantly.





There is light at the end of the tunnel and we all saw this day coming. The question now, is this enough to fuel optimism that the worst is behind us or is this another false dawn?





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Hope is the tonic for the market to kick start the new week, as coronavirus developments take a turn for the better over the weekend. But we are still in the very early stages of any impending recovery in the global economy.