Trade ideas thread - European session 6 August 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





It brings about risks not only for the dollar, but also that for the bond market and equities as we look to close out the week.





Treasury yields have moved higher, bouncing off the July lows, in what looks to be some positioning for a more solid report later today.





Let's see whether or not there will be any confirmation of that and if it is enough to challenge the unrelenting bid in bonds in the past few months.





Besides that, it is tough to really build any firm conviction on those fronts i.e. dollar and risk trades until we get the report over and done with.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





The market is likely to settle into a pre-NFP lull in European morning trade, as we await the key risk event later at 1230 GMT.