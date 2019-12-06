Trade ideas thread - European session 6 December 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Risk trades are faring a tad better for now as I reckon investors are keeping hope that we do move closer to a deal, though if you ask me, I would read the headlines as interpreting something almost the opposite instead.





It's also non-farm payrolls day and I think we'll see major currencies keep in narrow ranges for the most part awaiting the data release. Even if it may not be an event that has major repercussions, traders will look towards any potential hiccups to capitalise on that.





Other than that, the individual themes playing out for the pound, loonie and kiwi will be ones to continue watching with the UK election to follow next week, OPEC set to announce their decision later as well as the Canadian jobs report, and with the kiwi testing key resistance levels in some charts to wrap up the week.





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here in the session. It's been a quiet one for currencies and even with China offering a bit of good news to markets, there hasn't been a flinch among major currencies so far today.