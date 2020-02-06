Trade ideas thread - European session 6 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The risk party continues to rage on this week and it is the main story as we look towards the start of European trading today. That said, there are also a few individual themes playing out in the major currencies space at the moment.





EUR/USD looks vulnerable to further downside as it tests support around 1.0990-00 with the November low @ 1.0981 a key level to watch for a potential breakdown towards 1.0900.





Meanwhile, cable continues to stay more choppy around the 1.3000 handle as price now rests around minor support at 1.2975-85 with key support seen around 1.2950-60.





And despite the risk rally this week, the kiwi is failing to join in on the party as NZD/USD continues to bounce in between both key daily moving averages and is still trading under 0.6500 - going nowhere for the time being.





As things stand, greed looks to be the runaway winner this week as the market looks to put coronavirus fears behind in the past. But is there a sense of complacency surrounding the situation? Or is the buy-the-dip play just too good to pass up?











Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session ahead. The market is in a cheery mood as investors continue to take virus headlines in stride while getting a boost from positive US-China trade developments.