Trade ideas thread - European session 6 January 2020

Gold continues to outperform after triggering stops above the 2019 highs while oil is also posting solid gains on the day. The latter is helping to keep the loonie bid while the overall risk mood is weighing on bond yields and in turn, the aussie and kiwi.





The yen failed to hold earlier gains as USD/JPY crept back up above 108.00 but remains vulnerable to further downside if markets continue to stay more cautious in the days ahead.





For today, I would expect the more defensive posture to be maintained with all eyes on if and how Iran may respond and whether we hear of more fighting words from Trump.





As for key technical levels, look out for EUR/USD near its 200-day moving average @ 1.1141 with AUD/USD also approaching its 200-day moving average @ 0.6898. USD/JPY also has a bit of a challenge against the November low @ 107.89.





For gold, look out for resistance closer to $1,587 and then the $1,600 handle. If the figure level gives way, I would expect more stops to be taken out but just be mindful that the seasonal push can only do so much; nothing in markets ever moves in a straight line.





