Trade ideas thread - European session 6 January 2021

A Democratic sweep looks likely but we'll only get the official results some time in the US afternoon later today. That said, the market isn't waiting to move as we are seeing Treasuries falter to start European morning trade.







10-year yields have broken above 1% for the first time since March and is now up 5.5 bps to 1.01%. That hasn't quite reverberated across to other markets just yet but it could have the potential to bring about some dollar strength later on in the day.

In the equities space, the reaction is mostly negative for the time being as US futures are seen lower with tech being hurt the most. It could also be a reaction function to higher yields as tech stocks have in the past responded poorly to sharp moves in yields generally.





As mentioned yesterday, the market could lean on any which narrative it sees fit but as long as the key driver i.e. the Fed remains unperturbed, there is reason to believe that any major selloff will once again prove to be a mere correction.





That makes a strong case for dip buying opportunities in the wake of the results of the Georgia runoffs. However, the correction could still end up being a sharp and violent one so just be wary of that as we look to get settled into the first week of 2021 trading.





The aussie and kiwi are modestly stronger to start the session, while the dollar and yen are keeping a little on the back foot as the focus remains on the Georgia runoffs.