Trade ideas thread - European session 6 March 2020

The yen is staying bid as Treasury yields continue to tumble, dragging the dollar down with it but with risk aversion also gathering pace towards the end of the week, one can start to say that the Fed experiment this week has more or less failed.





It will be interesting to see if they will be doubling down on that on 18 March, despite the market now already fully pricing in a 50 bps move as of today.





In an environment like this, gold continues to be the safest bet - literally - but gains may not necessarily skyrocket as there is still the propensity for some liquidation to meet margin calls and what not.





In the currencies space, it is also still hard to see the yen and franc stop appreciating so long as virus concerns continue to deepen amid the fact that the BOJ and SNB have exhausted all their significant policy room already.





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the session ahead. Virus fears continue to be the hot topic in the market and will stay that way throughout the day, overshadowing the US jobs report release later today.