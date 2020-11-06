Trade ideas thread - European session 6 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





But since the shift in the tide in Wisconsin , the market has responded more calmly and accepting that the result may clearly favour Biden in the end and there has been plenty of relief especially in the equities market.









The dollar took a beating yesterday as stocks rallied strongly for a fourth straight day this week but if the latest move is one of relief, can it be sustained?





US futures are retracing some of its gains as we look towards the session ahead, though it is still early in the day to be drawing any real conclusions so far.





Meanwhile, the dollar is presenting a mixed picture as the technical levels continue to get stretched. The "break" in USD/JPY and gold are among the more interesting ones to observe since trading yesterday.





On the former, expect more verbal intervention by Japanese officials especially if we start to revisit the pandemic lows in March closer to 102.00.





With the election fog starting to be lifted, the market has to come back to deal with the worsening virus situation, central banks still pushing the printing press, and the potential realities of the US political situation.











So, who would've thought that we'd still be counting the election votes by Friday? Better yet, the market has pretty much been extremely calm about all of this despite the "shock" in early election night that the pollsters have got this all wrong again.