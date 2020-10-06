Trade ideas thread - European session 6 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The market pretty much reversed sentiment from Friday in trading yesterday - and then a bit more - with US stimulus hope helping to keep a risk positive start to the week.





But there are still some questions surrounding the situation in Capitol Hill and the focus will turn back towards the election race for the most part in the coming weeks.





The dollar is also reaching a key crossroads once again, this time back towards the lower end with EUR/USD knocking on the door of 1.1800 and GBP/USD at 1.3000.





Adding to that is AUD/USD moving towards 0.7200 once again and all a breach above those levels could see the dollar retrace further its moves from the end of September.





Meanwhile, GBP/JPY managed to break above its 200-day moving average to near a fresh one-month high above 137.00. EUR/JPY is also keeping a bounce off its 100-day moving average at the end of September and looks poised to move towards 125.00 next.





Likewise, gold is also keeping a bounce off its own 100-day moving average at the end of last month as buyers are looking to keep a push above $1,900 following a brief setback yesterday in falling below its 100-hour moving average to $1,887.





US futures are little changed on the day but the push higher in the S&P 500 yesterday above 3,400 sets up a potential test of the 9-16 September highs closer to 3,424 to 3,428 and that will be a key spot to watch in case buyers try to make a play this week.





What are your views on the market right now?





Major currencies are little changed to start the day with narrow ranges prevailing for the most part going into European trading.