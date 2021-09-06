Trade ideas thread - European session 6 September 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





EUR/USD is holding under 1.1900 with sellers defending the figure level and late July highs just above that, keeping any further upside momentum in-check for now.





USD/JPY is caught in a bit of a push and pull as price action lingers just below 110.00 after having seen Treasury yields push higher after an initial whipsaw to the jobs data on Friday. 10-year yields steadied at around 1.32% to end last week.





Elsewhere, the aussie and kiwi are keeping more favourable technical breaks against the greenback with AUD/USD looking towards 0.7500 next and potentially its 100-day moving average at 0.7542.





That comes despite some concerns on the virus situation in Australia and the likelihood of the RBA delaying its tapering plot tomorrow.





Meanwhile, NZD/USD is up to its highest levels since June upon a break of its 200-day moving average at the end of last week. The 0.7200 level is the next target before potentially looking towards the May highs closer to 0.7300.





The dollar is showing that it is not down for the count just yet as it recoups some losses from Friday, after the US non-farm payrolls miss.