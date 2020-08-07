Trade ideas thread - European session 7 August 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









US futures are down ~0.5% while 10-year Treasury yields are lower by 1.5 bps to 0.52%. That is keeping markets on the defensive ahead of European morning trade.





But the key focus today will be on US non-farm payrolls and that will set the tone as we look towards the weekend. The market kept a more upbeat mood over the past few days so it'll be interesting to see how the week will conclude later on today.





Gold and silver also retraced more solid gains earlier on in the session, and will remain a key theme to watch as we look to wrap up the week. The gains in the dollar are decent but there still aren't any key changes to the technical picture for the most part.





EUR/USD is lower but keeping above its 100-hour moving average @ 1.1814. Likewise for cable, holding above its own 100-hour moving average @ 1.3099. Meanwhile, USD/CHF is also keeping just under its key hourly moving averages @ 0.9129-35.





European trading may be more choppy but look towards the key near-term levels above in case we see the more defensive mood extend ahead of the US jobs report.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















The dollar is firmer to start the day amid some hints of risk aversion in the market, triggered by Trump's executive orders against Chinese companies earlier in the day.