Trade ideas thread - European session 7 December 2020

There is a slight pullback to the moves today and could that be the initial hints of a pause ahead of the year-end? There's only really two weeks of "proper" trading left in 2020 and we will see central bank action being among the key focus in this period.





The ECB meets this week while the Fed will do so next week.





Major currencies are mostly little changed and mixed against the dollar so far, with the pound keeping a little lower for the most part amid conflicting Brexit signals





That said, where there is smoke, there is fire. So, that is something to consider when interpreting the headlines so this could all still be more political theater for now.





The price action in the pound continues to suggest that this is a market itching the buy up the quid but we'll see how the headlines play out. Cable is now testing its 100-hour moving average near 1.3412 to kick start the session.





Elsewhere, gold continues to hold steady on its recent bounce around $1,840 still.







After a solid push to end last week, equities are looking to stall for a bit of a breather to start the new week. The S&P 500 closed in on 3,700 while 10-year Treasury yields are inching closer to the key psychological level of 1%.