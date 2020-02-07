Trade ideas thread - European session 7 February 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Weekend risk is aplenty as China also looks set to resume business operations next week, so there is that to consider and think about - in case the numbers continue to expand more rapidly in the coming days/weeks.





As such, some hints of profit-taking after the run over the past few days would make sense but at the same time, pay attention to more headlines as well as the US jobs report today.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session ahead. It's been a decent start to the day with the market looking a bit more cautious amid coronavirus headlines still being ever present.