Trade ideas thread - European session 7 January 2021

Treasury yields are keeping with the break above 1%, as 10-year yields are up by another 1.2 bps to 1.047% currently. Meanwhile, equities are looking rather buoyant as we see S&P 500 futures up by 0.7% after brushing aside the early pessimism yesterday.





It is all about stimulus and the reflation narrative and while higher yields may provide a brief and temporary tailwind for the dollar, the prospect of higher deficits isn't quite something that would lend itself to much positivity for the greenback.





The light gains today isn't quite amounting to much with EUR/USD still keeping above 1.2300 while AUD/USD is still keeping a test around 0.7800-10 for now.





Elsewhere, there was a bit of a pullback in gold and silver overnight. Gold slumped from $1,950 to just above $1,900 but kept a defense of its 200-hour moving average as well as the broken trendline resistance - now turned support - near the figure level.





However, gains are also still limited by the 100-hour moving average, now seen closer to $1,926 as we look towards European trading.





It looks like the market is gearing up for a calmer and more optimistic mood in the second-half of the week, as US politics is failing to really unnerve investors for the time being.





The obvious trade looks to be working until it doesn't but any significant pullback or correction is surely just going to present more dip buying opportunities down the road.





Looking at the rest of the week, there is also US non-farm payrolls to come tomorrow but that should likely be inconsequential in the big picture of things.





For now, it is all about the risk mood and the market response to higher yields and so far, it is very much a signal of "carry on as you will".







The dollar is holding its ground on the new day so far as the market continues to navigate through all the drama in US politics this week.