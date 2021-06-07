Trade ideas thread - European session 7 June 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That said, it didn't really lead to much as it just brings us back to where the dollar was hovering at the start of last week or thereabouts.





From a technical perspective, the greenback isn't too threatened yet and that could make for more choppy trading until we get to the FOMC meeting on 16 June.





EUR/USD is still keeping below 1.2200 and recent highs at 1.2263-66 while GBP/USD is holding below 1.4200 still for the time being.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY failed to hold above 110.00 as yields slumped while AUD/USD continues to keep around 0.7700 to 0.7800 for the most part.





The lack of conviction looks to continue to start the week with little change across the board but we'll see how sentiment develops once European traders enter the fray.





Elsewhere, oil is keeping perky though it is retracing after a test of $70.00 - a key psychological resistance level. That will be an interesting testing point this week.





The key risk event this week is the ECB but that may be a bit of a dud as well considering that policymakers may want to avoid tantrum in the bond market, for now.





As such, we could still be in store for more of a choppy and indecisive trading period until there is more clarity from the FOMC meeting later this month.





In the meantime though, equities may still find room to perform modestly as conditions are still ripe a la Goldilocks.







Never trust the ADP. That's a lesson the market got reminding of last Friday as the NFP disappointed and the dollar and yields slumped in the aftermath.