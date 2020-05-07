Trade ideas thread - European session 7 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

The dollar is trading mixed on the day after a decent performance in overnight trading, as US stocks flopped towards the latter stages. That said, US futures are keeping higher for now but there will be the weekly jobless claims to keep an eye out for later in the day.









The aussie and kiwi are mildly higher, but nothing that really stands out. Meanwhile, the pound is staying pressured after a break under 1.2400 in cable yesterday.





The BOE will be the key highlight in the European trading session this morning.





The market still seems a little caught between the economic struggles presented by the coronavirus crisis and the gradual optimism from reopening of economies, supported by central bank and government stimulus over the past few weeks.





Let's see if the buildup to the US jobs report will offer any major surprises. In the meantime, also keep an eye out on escalating US-China tensions as of late.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













