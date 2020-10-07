Trade ideas thread - European session 7 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Major currencies are little changed on the day and though the aussie is holding slight gains, it isn't anything too notable as price action keeps above 0.7100 for now but still below its 200-hour moving average at 0.7127.





The switch in the risk mood helped the dollar push back against an early test of 1.1800 in the euro and 1.3000 in the pound respectively.





The latter is also not helped by some Brexit pessimism from the EU side of things and volatility on that front is going to be heightened in the next week or so.





The drop in EUR/USD puts price action back in more neutral territory in the near-term, resting between its key hourly moving averages at 1.1715 and 1.1748 currently.





Likewise for GBP/USD, the drop put the focus on the 200-hour moving average but buyers are keeping just above that to maintain a more neutral near-term bias for now.





Elsewhere, the drop in gold is also particularly notable as it puts the focus on support around $1,850 with the 100-day moving average seen at $1,858 also in focus.





Sellers are in near-term control after the push back below $1,900 yesterday but those levels will be a key indicator of any major turn in sentiment for gold this week.





It's all about US politics and Brexit so far this week and the session ahead promises to keep the same focus with little in terms of data to shake things up.







The market is taking in some calm after Trump threw a bit of a curveball to US stimulus talks yesterday, sending risk assets lower with US stocks retreating by over 1%.