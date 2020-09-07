Trade ideas thread - European session 7 September 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









That is seeing cable ease to session lows around 1.3225 currently, with the 1.3200 handle and the Friday low @ 1.3175 being key near-term support levels to watch out for.





Elsewhere, the loonie is weaker as oil prices continue to ease on a break under $40. USD/CAD is approaching 1.3100 and testing its 200-hour moving average @ 1.3095.





It is a US holiday today, so we may be in for a more quiet day to start the week. But the risk mood in general is looking a little softer after another slump in US equities on Friday, though stocks did recover well off the lows at the end of last week.





At the lows, the Nasdaq hit another 5% drop before ending the day down by 1.3%.

















Most major currencies are trading more tepidly to start the day but the pound is the notable mover as it slips amid Brexit worries as UK PM Johnson continues to talk up the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit outcome since the weekend.