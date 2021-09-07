Trade ideas thread - European session 7 September 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





AUD/USD has moved down from a high of 0.7468 to 0.7420 but is keeping above key near-term support levels closer to 0.7400 for the time being. That will be the region to watch in case buyers lose traction of the recent upside momentum.





Besides that, it's all stale and quiet as the market continues to wait on further clues following the US non-farm payrolls miss on Friday.





I'd argue that equities should still breathe a little easier but the ongoing worries on the delta variant spread and supply chain disruptions are still persisting. Adding to that are concerns over China's domestic market as a whole.





But hey, is there anything easy money can't fix?





What are your views on the market right now?










