Trade ideas thread - European session 8 January 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





The situation is rather delicate and "coincidentally" there was also a Ukrainian airline plane crash in Iran as well. My sincerest condolences for all those affected by the tragedy.





As things stand, Trump has tempered the negative risk mood by saying that "all is well" and that he will be giving a statement later in the US morning. However, Iran is claiming significant blood spill with them saying that 80 American soldiers were killed by the attacks.





In general, markets are still adopting a more defensive posture but the heavy risk-off mood has been largely faded for the time being. The thinking here is that if there was significant casualties, there is no way Trump would wait until the morning to respond.





As such, we have seen major currencies keep more calm with the yen and franc retracing gains while equities and bond yields have also moved well off their respective lows earlier.





Tensions are very much heightened at the moment so despite some relative calm over the past few hours, things can all flip on its head in an instance. As such, just be mindful of that when fading the moves seen earlier today.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













