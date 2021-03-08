Trade ideas thread - European session 8 March 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The dollar is keeping steadier overall after posting a solid advance last week, rising to its highest levels on the year as Treasuries continue to sell off.





There was not much of a follow through after the knee jerk reaction from the non-farm payrolls report on Friday but the mood remains tentative to start the new week.





Tech hitting the skids is tempering with risk sentiment and if 10-year Treasury yields start looking towards 1.60% again, that may start to see broader markets react.





That remains the key focus this week, in which we won't be getting any help from Fed speakers due to the blackout period. The US Treasury auctions coming tomorrow and on Wednesday - particularly the latter - will be key risk events to watch out for.





Elsewhere, oil continues to surge higher as Brent tops $70 on the Saudi attack news. Has price action gone too far, too fast for oil in the past two months? I would argue there's certainly a whiff of froth even though the long-term outlook still bodes well for oil.





What are your views on the market right now?














