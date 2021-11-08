Trade ideas thread - European session 8 November 2021
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsMarkets are relatively steady to start the new week, with major currencies seeing light changes for the most part while US futures are a touch softer largely due to a drag in tech after more Elon Musk shenanigans over the weekend.
The kiwi is leading gains with AUD/NZD tracking back towards the lows for the year at 1.0300 while the yen is mildly softer amid higher bond yields after Friday's plunge.
2-year Treasury yields are up 2.2 bps to 0.421% while 10-year yields are up 1.6 bps to 1.469% as we look towards European morning trade.
While the dollar dropped at the end of last week, I don't see it as being a mainstay especially for EUR/USD - in which I argue that any rallies should be sold into though Friday's bounce is a very shallow one on the balance of things.
For now, sellers are still in control of the pair with the 1.1525-29 support eyed.
Elsewhere, gold is starting to come to life as it hits $1,820 and nears key trendline resistance and swing region resistance at the region of $1,832-34. That will be the key upside level to watch in the days/weeks ahead in case buyers try to make a run for it.
