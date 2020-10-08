Trade ideas thread - European session 8 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









US futures are keeping a little higher after the more positive performance by Wall Street yesterday, with US indices climbing by nearly 2%.





As such, the dollar gave back some of its gains from Tuesday with the yen also keeping weaker in general. USD/JPY is still flirting with the 106.00 handle as Treasury yields hit a key crossroads in trading this week.





Elsewhere, the pound is still dogged by Brexit headlines but is keeping rather resilient for the most part. Cable is now testing its 100-hour moving average to see if buyers can seize back near-term control after the defense put up yesterday.





The risk rebound yesterday also saw the S&P 500 move towards key resistance once again, so let's see if buyers can attempt a break later on in the day.









US politics is among the key focus still as we get into the thick of things this week so there might not be much interesting headlines - Brexit aside - in the session ahead.







Major currencies are little changed to start the day, though the kiwi was an early mover as it fell on more RBNZ negative rates talk earlier but has pared the decline as we look towards European morning trade now.