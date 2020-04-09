Trade ideas thread - European session 9 April 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Most parts of Europe and the US will still be trading tomorrow, but liquidity conditions should be thinner with the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, London, and Canada set to be closed with some parts of Europe also observing a break on Monday.





Looking ahead today, there is the OPEC+ meeting, another Eurogroup meeting (which is likely to extend into the latter stages of the day), the US weekly jobless claims, and also Fed chair Powell due to speak on the economy.





As such, I wouldn't expect much besides some choppy flows perhaps during the session ahead. What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





It is all about counting down to the key risk events later today before we get to a hectic end to the week with many markets set to be closed for the Easter break.