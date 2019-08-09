Trade ideas thread - European session 9 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





A bit of negative trade headlines balanced out with another weaker yuan fixing by the PBOC (though once again not as weak as estimated) is keeping markets on the defensive side, though currencies are less enthused to reflect such sentiment so far today.





The dollar is a bit on the sluggish side though currency moves are more measured to start the European trading session. If anything, I'd watch for a potential shift towards risk aversion with the yen potentially gaining ground.





Italian election risk is back at play (not like it ever truly went away) and that will add uncertainty in markets today and over the next few weeks. The main focus is still on risk/trade developments so pay attention to that as we look to close out the trading week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Happy Friday, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session. It's been a slow-to-modest start to the day so far as markets are still seen adjusting to the moves earlier in the week.