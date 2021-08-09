Trade ideas thread - European session 9 August 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Oil is testing key technical support levels now and I still favour dip buying but perhaps not as strong a conviction at these levels as in weeks past, though risk-reward here is relatively attractive with the July lows also a key area to define and limit risk.





Going back to FX, the trend could follow that in the bond market and if 10-year Treasury yields rebound further above 1.30%, I'd expect that to drag yen pairs higher.





As for the dollar, there is a strong argument for it to keep higher for now whichever way you want to look at it. Focus on a strong US jobs report keeps the Fed on track to formally announce tapering by year-end, while focus on the delta variant/risk aversion also benefits the greenback mostly against commodity currencies.





What are your views on the market right now?















Major currencies are little changed to start the new day but there are some decent moves in the commodities space to take note of as we get things going this week.