Trade ideas thread - European session 9 December 2020

US stimulus hopes taking a bit of a knock is failing to dent the risk mood and I guess that pretty much reaffirms the big picture narrative in the market.





The dollar is once again encountering a bit of a struggle after keeping steadier to start the new week, with the greenback looking vulnerable once again.





EUR/USD is now making its way back above its 100-hour moving average of 1.2129 while AUD/USD is back up to test some near-term resistance around 0.7450.





The pound continues to be a key focus as the Brexit saga drags on. The quid got a jolt on an agreement "in principle" on the Northern Ireland border checks yesterday but cable after hitting resistance from its 100-hour moving average.





The near-term level is also limiting gains so far today closer to 1.3400.







The dollar and yen are the weakest performers on the day as we see a bit more of a risk-on tilt in the market ahead of European trading.