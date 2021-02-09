Trade ideas thread - European session 9 February 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts











EUR/USD has kept a bounce to 1.2080, breaking above its key hourly moving averages i.e. near-term bias more bullish and holding above trendline resistance @ 1.2063.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY has continued its retreat from the 200-day moving average to below 105.00 as sellers also break below both key hourly moving averages to seize near-term control; the drop is also helped by a slight retreat in yields.





Those are the two key charts highlighting the potential turnaround in the dollar narrative so far to start the new year.





Elsewhere, equities continue to keep higher although the momentum is meeting a slight pause as US futures keep flatter ahead of European trading.





Just bear in mind that we are seeing continued record closes so a slight breather shouldn't be anything out of the ordinary for stocks at this point in time.





Other than that, oil is keeping with a break higher as Brent rises by 1% above $61 and Bitcoin is also soaring above $47,000 after the Tesla news yesterday. On the latter, $50,000 doesn't look too far-fetched if the story of Tesla stocks are anything to go by.





The dollar is down across the board as the failure to break key levels in EUR/USD and USD/JPY in particular is sowing some doubt in the short dollar squeeze appetite.