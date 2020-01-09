Trade ideas thread - European session 9 January 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Major currencies are still keeping in narrow ranges following a recovery in risk trades during overnight trading. I would expect the more steady tones to continue as markets slowly phase away from geopolitical tensions and focus back on fundamentals.





Looking ahead, just be wary of the fact that we may see market participants grow more greedy as US-Iran tensions dial down. It is still early in the day so an extension of the theme from overnight trading shouldn't be ruled out at this stage.







Just be reminded that we will have US non-farm payrolls tomorrow as well - so expect traders and investors to focus on that. It isn't really the key release that it used to be but it will still remain a reason for markets to be in anticipatory mode over the next few sessions.

What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.















Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session today. It's been a much calmer start to the trading day as markets settle back into "normal" mode - whatever that is - after US-Iran tensions to begin the new year.