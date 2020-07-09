Trade ideas thread - European session 9 July 2020





The risk mood remains more tepid after the last-hour rally in Wall Street once again, with US futures keeping closer to flat levels. In Asia, Chinese stocks are continuing to rally further with the Shanghai Composite rising by more than 1% again.





The push and pull in the market continues with risk buyers seeing a slight edge for the time being. AUD/USD is also back near 0.7000 once again with NZD/USD now testing its June high @ 0.6585, with a break to open up fresh levels since January.





Elsewhere, gold is continuing to keep steady on a break above $1,800 in trading yesterday. Silver had a stunning session as well and buyers look poised to test resistance at the 8 January high @ $18.86 and 24 February high @ $18.95.





Notably, EUR/USD is looking to hold above recent swing highs around 1.1345-50 as it trades around 1.1360 levels now.