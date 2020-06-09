Trade ideas thread - European session 9 June 2020

What's on your agenda today?

Ok, so here we are again! Another dollar. another day. Or rather another pause day for the USD as it waits on the Fed? If the Fed turn optimistic on Wednesday then that should boost the USD as yields race higher. However, will the FED want to risk the prospect of rising borrowing costs? This opens the prospect of Yield Curve Control as yields can be artifcially kept low by the Fed buying bonds. This outcome would be USD negative.

The push and pull is keeping USD range bound. Tight ranges across the majors. Yawn.





How about you? Are you taking a position ahead of the FED? Will they state that the dent to the US economy was not as bad as expected? Or is something else on your radar today entirely?











