Trade ideas thread - European session 9 March 2020

Equities are battered, Treasury yields continue to capitulate and currencies are volatile again (?!?!?). The yen and franc are the two main beneficiaries here with the loonie being the biggest loser in the major currencies space.





ForexLive It is the wild, wild west in the market right now so the best thing one can do is to stay alive. Manage risk well and don't pick at bottoms. Not the time to try and be a hero.





Good day, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and you're all well as we get things going on the week. It has been a wild start to the day as chaos ensues in the market after oil prices collapsed, triggering a bout of heavy risk aversion.