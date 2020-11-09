Trade ideas thread - European session 9 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









There might still be some disputes but I don't think any of that will worry investors too much unless the risks have a strong chance of being realised. For now, I don't see that being the case so expect the focus to stay on Biden's policies instead.





The market will be waiting on Biden's stimulus plan this week but a deal during the lame duck session is still not certain at this stage.





Adding to that is how the market will view international trade policies moving forward. Will Biden back away from Trump's hard line on China? I think those who expect an immediate easing of tariffs and the tougher stance currently will be disappointed.





Though perhaps there might be less erratic decision-making when it comes to geopolitical relations moving forward. But ultimately, time will be the judge of that.





As for the dollar, is it going to still be on track for a multi-year decline?





Well, Biden being in charge doesn't change anything the Fed has done in the past few months and if you expect Biden to take a different approach to the health crisis, I reckon you'll be in for a shock as well.





As much as Trump has been criticised for his approach to handling the virus crisis, I can't imagine Biden announcing a need for lockdown measures across the country.





There might be some added restrictions, still probably much more relaxed compared to other countries, but that would likely be the extent of it.





As such, the Fed's policies will be vindicated and without a major financial catastrophe, the dollar is going to find it tough to find its footing in the big picture.





We're now thrust into the battle between the virus crisis and easy money again.







What are your views on the market right now?









It is a risk-on start to the new week as the market digests the US election result with Biden taking victory, though it may still come with many more complications i.e. legal challenges, potential recounts, over the next few weeks.