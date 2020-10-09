Trade ideas thread - European session 9 October 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Trump may be looking to try and work something out before the election but given how the polls are going for now, the market doesn't seem too perturbed since it favours a potential 'blue sweep' and stimulus measures will come either way.





US futures are up ~0.4% after yesterday's gains and that is setting the tone for risk as we look towards European trading in a bit.





The dollar may be weaker but EUR/USD is still seeing gains capped by the 1.1790-00 level after bouncing from its 200-hour moving average yesterday.





GBP/USD also saw a similar move to keep a little higher near 1.2950 currently but there is still some minor resistance closer to 1.2970 and then 1.3000.





AUD/USD is seeing a more bullish near-term bias above its 100-hour moving average but buyers still lack poise to chase a firm break above 0.7200 since last week.





Elsewhere, yen pairs are still looking rather interesting with Treasury yields seemingly undecided of what it wants to do on the week currently. Yields are slightly softer currently but are still keeping at a key pivot point.





10-year yields are sitting at 0.767% just below its August high at 0.787%, so it remains to be seen if there might be a follow through if bonds sell off further this month.





Once again, all eyes will be on US stimulus talks and the election focus, with Brexit headlines to also add to the mix ahead of the weekend.





The dollar is keeping a little weaker to start the day as the market is still keeping more optimistic over the past two days, with US stimulus talks in focus.