Trade ideas thread - European session 9 September 2019

The ECB will get things started on Thursday this week before we get to the Fed, BOJ, SNB and BOE next week. As such, expect markets to tread with more caution (sideways) over the next few days in anticipation of the upcoming central bank bonanza.





In the mean time, we can look towards trade and Brexit headlines to potentially stir things up and influence near-term price action.





As for key trades, I'm continuing to eye gold for the time being. Powell's status quo message last week offering little change in the current bias for most major currencies so I may stay more sidelined ahead of the central bank decisions above - keeping an eye on the pound still in adding to short-term shorts.





Happy Monday, everyone! Hope that all of you had a great weekend and are doing well as we begin the new trading week again. It's been a bit of a quieter start to proceedings with markets looking more calm as we gear towards more central bank focus in the coming weeks.