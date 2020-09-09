Trade ideas thread - European session 9 September 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The pound continues to be a focus point as cable dropped below 1.30 amid Brexit woes but also as the UK is potentially seeing a return of virus restrictions amid rising cases across the country, adding to economic concerns surrounding the recovery.





But the key focus in the market remains on risk sentiment and all eyes are on how the tech plunge is going to play out after yet another rout yesterday.





The Nasdaq chart is reflecting some interesting technical observations so that will be a considerable factor in determining the bias/sentiment over the coming sessions.





For now, US futures are reflecting a calmer mood with S&P 500 futures up ~0.4% and Nasdaq futures up by ~1.1% going into European trading.





That said, the mood remains rather fragile and after days of heavy losses, a slight pullback here isn't hinting at much just yet. The rout may take a bit of a breather but it certainly feels like a slight nudge is all it takes for it to continue once again.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.











Major currencies are mixed and little changed on the day, as the market sees a bit more calm following the equities bloodbath in trading yesterday.