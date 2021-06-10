Trade ideas thread - Friday 11 June 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
RBA to move towards unwinding unconventional policy in July - BofA
BOC's Lane: Important to make sure economy is well on its way to a full recovery before cutting stimulus
BOC Lane: Productivity growth will be stronger than expected
Three ECB governing council members wanted to reduce QE pace - report
Lagarde Q&A: Overall message from meeting was 'steady hand'